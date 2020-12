Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 01 December 2020 20:34 Hits: 4

A new study is underscoring the importance of drivers keeping their eyes on the road -- even when they are in an automated vehicle (AV). The findings revealed that drivers can become over-reliant on AV technology. This was especially true with a type of in-vehicle display the team coined as takeover request and automation capability (TORAC).

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/12/201201153426.htm