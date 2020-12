Articles

Published on Wednesday, 02 December 2020

Scientists show effectiveness of carrot-based Japanese herbal medicine called 'Ninjin'yoeito' in improving muscle atrophy in the hind legs of mice exposed to cigarette smoke, positioning the medicine as a potential treatment for sarcopenia frailty-related complications with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

