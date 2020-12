Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 02 December 2020 16:44 Hits: 5

Scientists predict Greenland ice sheet will pass a threshold beyond which it will never fully regrow and sea levels will be permanently higher in as little as 600 years under current climate change projections, as Greenland's climate would be permanently altered as the ice sheet shrinks.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/12/201202114448.htm