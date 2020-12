Articles

Published on Wednesday, 02 December 2020

A new report from the United Nations is projecting that 2020 will be among the three hottest years on record. The provisional report from the U.N.’s World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said that data from January to October currently...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/528366-un-says-2020-expected-to-be-one-of-three-hottest-years-on-record