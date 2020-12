Articles

Published on Tuesday, 01 December 2020

A cancer-killing virus that scientists developed could one day improve the immune system's ability to eradicate tumors in colon cancer patients, reports a new study. The preclinical research is a first step to showing that oncolytic virus CF33 can target hard-to-treat tumors that 'handcuff' the immune system and keep T cells from activating the immune system to kill cancer cells.

