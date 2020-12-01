Researchers study influence of cultural factors on gesture design

Articles

Freehand gesture-based interfaces in interactive systems are becoming more common, but what if your preferred way to gesture a command - say, changing the TV to channel 10 - significantly differed from that of a user from another culture? Would the system recognize your command? Researchers explored this question and found that some gesture choices are significantly influenced by the cultural backgrounds of participants.

