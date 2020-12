Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 01 December 2020 22:17 Hits: 4

A new study has discovered that vitamin D regulates calcium in a section of the intestine that previously was thought not to have played a key role. The findings have important implications on how bowel disease, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, may disrupt calcium regulation.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/12/201201171732.htm