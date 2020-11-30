The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Teaching computers the meaning of sensor names in smart home

Researchers have use natural language processing techniques to overcome one of the major difficulties associated with smart homes, namely that the systems developed to infer activities in one environment do not work when they are applied to a different one, because both the sensors and the activities are different. The group has come up with the innovative idea of using words to represent the activation of both sensors and human activity.

