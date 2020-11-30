The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Recycled concrete could be a sustainable way to keep rubble out of landfill

Category: Environment Hits: 3

Results of a new five-year study of recycled concrete show that it performs as well, and in several cases even better, than conventional concrete. Researchers conducted side-by-side comparisons of recycled and conventional concrete within two common applications -- a building foundation and a municipal sidewalk. They found that the recycled concrete had comparable strength and durability after five years of being in service.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/11/201130150358.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version