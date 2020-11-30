Recycled concrete could be a sustainable way to keep rubble out of landfill

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 30 November 2020

Results of a new five-year study of recycled concrete show that it performs as well, and in several cases even better, than conventional concrete. Researchers conducted side-by-side comparisons of recycled and conventional concrete within two common applications -- a building foundation and a municipal sidewalk. They found that the recycled concrete had comparable strength and durability after five years of being in service.

