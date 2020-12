Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 30 November 2020 20:04 Hits: 3

A music educator thought that if he could just control his study for the myriad factors that might have influenced previous ones - race, income, education, etc. -- he could disprove the notion of a link between students' musical and mathematical achievement. Nope. His new study showed statistically significant associations between the two at both the individual and the school-district levels.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/11/201130150413.htm