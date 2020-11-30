The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Researchers explore population size, density in rise of centralized power in antiquity

A group of researchers developed Power Theory, a model emphasizing the role of demography in political centralization, and applied it to the shift in power dynamics in prehistoric northern coastal societies in Peru. To test the theory, the team created a summed probability distribution (SPD) from 755 radiocarbon dates from 10,000-1,000 B.P. Researchers found a correlation between the tenets of Power Theory and power structure changes in early Peruvian societies.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/11/201130155838.htm

