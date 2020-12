Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 01 December 2020 01:06 Hits: 5

Two nominees to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) were confirmed to the panel by voice votes on Monday. Democrat Allison Clements and Republican Mark Christie will serve on the panel, which regulates natural gas and hydropower...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/528072-senate-approves-two-energy-regulators-completing-panel