A new study finds that invasive keyhole wasps at the Brisbane Airport were responsible for instances of fully blocked replica pitot probes -- vital instruments that measure airspeed. The results underscore the importance of risk-mitigating strategies, such as covering pitot probes when aircraft arrive and setting up additional traps to intercept the wasps.

