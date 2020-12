Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 27 November 2020 13:54 Hits: 0

Researchers warn that heatwaves and concurrent droughts of Mongolia's semi-arid plateau have increased significantly during the past two decades, with troubling implications for the future. The change also has ramifications for atmospheric conditions across the Northern Hemisphere.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/11/201127085407.htm