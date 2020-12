Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 30 November 2020

Research is paving the way for a new solution to kill aerosolized COVID-19 in enclosed environments such as hospitals and long-term care facilities. Computational modelling has shown that low dose far-ultraviolet C (UVC) lighting can be used to disinfect in-room air, increasing disinfection rates by 50-85 percent compared to a room's ventilation alone.

