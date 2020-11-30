The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Why spending a long time on your phone isn't bad for mental health

General smartphone usage is a poor predictor of anxiety, depression or stress say researchers, who advise caution when it comes to digital detoxes. Researchers measured the time spent on smartphones by 199 iPhone users and 46 Android users for one week. Surprisingly, the amount of time spent on the smartphone was not related to poor mental health. Instead, the study found that mental health was associated with concerns and worries about their own smartphone usage.

