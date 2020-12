Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 30 November 2020 16:35 Hits: 4

Researchers have found a new neural pathway that links the circadian clock, stress, and wakefulness in mammals. They identified a neuron that becomes excessively active when the mammal is under stress, which could trigger insomnia and other sleep disorders.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/11/201130113534.htm