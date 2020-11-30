The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

How stable is the Antarctic ice sheet?

Category: Environment Hits: 4

As temperatures rise due to climate change, the melting of polar ice sheets is accelerating. An international team of scientists has now examined the dynamics of the East Antarctic Ice Sheet more closely using deep-sea sediments dating back approximately 2.5 million years. Their results indicate that, in a constantly warming climate, the ice masses of East Antarctica could be much less stable than previously thought.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/11/201130113559.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version