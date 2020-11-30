Cereal, olive and vine pollen reveal market integration in Ancient Greece

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 30 November 2020

By analyzing sediment cores taken from six sites in southern Greece, an international team of researchers identified trends in cereal, olive, and vine pollen indicating structural changes in agricultural production between 1000 BCE and 600 CE. The researchers combine varying fields of scientific research to provide evidence for a market economy in ancient Greece characterized by integrated agricultural production and a major expansion of trade.

