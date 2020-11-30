The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Cereal, olive and vine pollen reveal market integration in Ancient Greece

By analyzing sediment cores taken from six sites in southern Greece, an international team of researchers identified trends in cereal, olive, and vine pollen indicating structural changes in agricultural production between 1000 BCE and 600 CE. The researchers combine varying fields of scientific research to provide evidence for a market economy in ancient Greece characterized by integrated agricultural production and a major expansion of trade.

