How lockdown may lead to 'avoidable harm' for the health of under 16s

Decreases in hospital attendances and admissions amid fears of COVID-19 may result in avoidable harm for under 16s, say researchers. Following lockdown, they found 'a striking decrease' in the number of children and young people attending the Paediatric Emergency Department at Yale New Haven Children's Hospital in the US and the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital in the UK. The researchers said: ''Children and adolescents presenting later on in their illness are more likely to have a negative outcome.''

