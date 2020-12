Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 30 November 2020 18:14 Hits: 3

New research reveals that emissions are not growing as fast as the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change's assessments have indicated -- and that the IPCC is not using the most up-to-date climate scenarios in its planning and policy recommendations.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/11/201130131404.htm