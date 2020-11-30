Earthquake scenario for large German city

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 30 November 2020

What if there is a major earthquake near Cologne? This scenario is subject of the 'Risk Analysis in Civil Protection 2019' report that was recently submitted to the German Bundestag. On the basis of extensive research, experts have listed in detail effects to be expected. What Germans usually only know from abroad results from modeling a strong earthquake near the megacity of Cologne: ground shaking, damaged and destroyed houses, blocked roads, many injured and dead.

