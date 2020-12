Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 30 November 2020 18:14 Hits: 2

The uniquely human ability to read is the cornerstone of modern civilization, yet very little is understood about the effortless ability to derive meaning from written words. Scientists have now identified a crucial region in the temporal lobe, know as the mid-fusiform cortex, which appears to act as the brain's visual dictionary.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/11/201130131421.htm