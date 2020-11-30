The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Mothers' stress may lead to preterm births, faster aging in children

Why do some people age faster than others? A new study indicates that a mother's stress prior to giving birth may accelerate her child's biological aging later in life. A second study from the same research group found that women suffering from high stress during the months and even years before conception -- defined as feeling overwhelmed and unable to cope -- had shorter pregnancies than other women.

