Published on Monday, 30 November 2020

New antennas so thin that they can be sprayed into place are also robust enough to provide a strong signal at bandwidths that will be used by fifth-generation (5G) mobile devices. Performance results for the antennas, which are made from a new type of two-dimensional material called MXene, could have rammifications for mobile, wearable and connected 'internet of things' technology.

