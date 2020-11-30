First meta-analysis shows promise for yoga, meditation, mindfulness in concussion

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 30 November 2020 18:14 Hits: 3

Chronic concussion symptoms are notoriously difficult to treat. But a researcher who is also a yoga instructor and has been teaching yoga for 17 years - is hoping that a recent study, the first-ever meta-analysis looking at the use of yoga, meditation, and mindfulness-based interventions for the effective treatment of chronic concussion symptoms, will offer hope to those still struggling with their symptoms.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/11/201130131439.htm