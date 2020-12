Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 30 November 2020 18:14 Hits: 2

In recent decades, researchers have found that most mammals' guts are surprisingly complex environments - home to a variety of microbial ecosystems that can profoundly affect an animal's well-being. Scientists have now learned that the bear appears to be an exception, with its gut playing host to a microbial population that varies little across the intestinal tract.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/11/201130131446.htm