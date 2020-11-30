Combination therapy might improve outcomes in treatment-resistant liver cancer

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 30 November 2020

A combination cancer therapy that is effective against treatment-resistant hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) by inhibiting tumor growth and increasing survival has been identified. The dual therapy -- which combines the multikinase inhibitor drug regorafenib to 'reprogram' the tumor immune microenvironment, and programmed cell death 1 antibodies to stimulate anti-tumor immunity -- improved survival in mouse models of HCC beyond what each therapy could have achieved alone.

