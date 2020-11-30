Genetic treatment plus exercise reverses fatigue in mice with muscle wasting disease

Articles

Adding exercise to a genetic treatment for myotonic dystrophy type 1 was more effective at reversing fatigue than administering the treatment alone in a study using a mouse model of the disease. In fact, exercise alone provided some benefit whereas the genetic treatment alone did not. This study has implications for patients with fatigue due to genetics-related musculoskeletal diseases and other types of illness-induced fatigue.

