Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 30 November 2020 18:15 Hits: 3

There is no weather in space - but there is weathering: Celestial bodies are bombarded by high energy particles. On the Mars moon Phobos, the situation is complicated: It is hit by particles from the sun, but it is partly shielded by Mars. New experiments explain what is going on, in 2024 a space mission will reach Phobos and check the results.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/11/201130131503.htm