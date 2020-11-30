The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

How 'smell training' could help overcome post-viral smell distortions

Category: Environment Hits: 5

Smell loss is a prominent symptom of Covid-19 and the pandemic is leaving many people with long-term smell loss or smell distortions such as parosmia. Parosmia happens when people experience strange and often unpleasant smell distortions. Instead of smelling lemon you may smell petrol. New research shows that parosmia is associated with a recovery of smell performance among patients who undergo 'smell training' (sniffing at least four different odours twice a day every day for several months).

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/11/201130131517.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version