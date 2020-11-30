How 'smell training' could help overcome post-viral smell distortions

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 30 November 2020 18:15 Hits: 5

Smell loss is a prominent symptom of Covid-19 and the pandemic is leaving many people with long-term smell loss or smell distortions such as parosmia. Parosmia happens when people experience strange and often unpleasant smell distortions. Instead of smelling lemon you may smell petrol. New research shows that parosmia is associated with a recovery of smell performance among patients who undergo 'smell training' (sniffing at least four different odours twice a day every day for several months).

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/11/201130131517.htm