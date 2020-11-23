Nature is widely adapted to current climate -- making it harder to adjust to a new one

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 23 November 2020

To do the right thing at the right time, organisms need to glean cues from their environment. With ongoing climate change, the timing of these cues, like the accumulation of warm days, is rapidly shifting. Now a network of researchers working on an unprecedentedly large dataset of seasonal events has shown that the timing of species' activity fail to keep up with their cues, and that how quickly activity shifts reflects past evolution.

