Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 24 November 2020 14:21 Hits: 1

A research team has succeeded in experimentally evolving the common bacteria under pressure from a large number of individual antibiotics, and identified the mechanisms and constraints underlying evolved drug resistance. Their findings help develop drug-treatment strategies that minimize the chance that bacteria will develop resistance.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/11/201124092148.htm