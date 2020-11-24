The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Simple new testing method aims to improve time-release drugs

Category: Environment Hits: 0

Engineers filled a glass tube bent like a tuning fork, kept vibrating by a circuit at its resonance frequency, with simulated stomach and intestine contents and passed an over-the-counter time-release drug granule through the tube. They observed a brief change in the frequency. When plotted, they could compare the peaks of resonance frequency against the time to learn the buoyant mass of the drug granule at that moment.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/11/201124161419.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version