Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 25 November 2020 14:14 Hits: 1

The key factor in deciding how to incorporate AI recommenders is whether consumers are focused on the functional and practical aspects of a product (its utilitarian value) or on the experiential and sensory aspects of a product (its hedonic value).

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/11/201125091453.htm