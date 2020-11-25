A growth mindset of interest can spark innovative thinking

Articles

Published on Wednesday, 25 November 2020

Researchers find that viewing interests as developable, not fixed, can help people make connections among diverse fields that others might miss, with implications for innovation. Their research suggests that understanding this can benefit organizations in generating innovative solutions and ideas, job seekers taking on new or wide-ranging responsibilities, and can create a culture for interdisciplinary learning and problem-solving.

