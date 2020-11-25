The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Basketball on the brain: Neuroscientists use sports to study surprise

Neuroscientists tracked the brains and pupils of self-described basketball fans as they watched March Madness games, to study how people process surprise -- an unexpected change of circumstances that shifts an anticipated outcome. They found that that shifts in the pattern of activity in high-level brain areas only happened at moments that contradicted the watchers' current beliefs about which team was more likely to win.

https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/11/201125114346.htm

