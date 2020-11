Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 24 November 2020 22:55 Hits: 1

Three major unions, including the largest union for meatpacking workers, are pushing the incoming Biden administration to select Rep. Marcia Fudge (D-Ohio) as the next Agriculture secretary.The letter from United Food and Commercial Workers calls...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/527451-major-unions-back-fudge-for-ag-secretary