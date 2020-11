Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 25 November 2020 11:00 Hits: 0

Progressives are raising objections to the Biden team’s pick for overseeing the transition at a key regulatory agency in the White House, arguing the official has been too sympathetic toward President Trump’s deregulatory efforts.Bridget C.E....

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/527471-progressives-see-red-flags-in-regulatory-official-on-biden-transition