Published on Wednesday, 25 November 2020

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has denied a permit for the Pebble Mine on Wednesday, likely dealing a lethal blow to the controversial project in Alaska’s Bristol Bay.The decision on the proposed gold and copper mine is a victory for...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/527578-trump-administration-denies-permit-for-controversial-pebble-mine