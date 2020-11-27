(Un)Happy Holiday: Trump Administration Gifts Big Oil as it Guts Migratory Bird Treaty Act

WASHINGTON – The Trump Administration is moving forward with gutting one of the nation’s oldest environmental protections, the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.

Following is reaction from Katie Umekubo, a senior attorney at the NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council):

“Under cover of the Thanksgiving Holiday, the Trump administration is rushing to finalize another gift to the oil and gas industry by rolling back key provisions of the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. In blatant disregard to its recent court loss and over 200,000 public comments, the Trump administration is taking another swing at the bedrock environmental laws that protect Americans and our environment.

“Holding industrial bad actors accountable for shoddy practices and mass bird kills, doesn’t just protect birds. It also protects sportspeople, nearby communities and other wildlife from unnecessary harm.”

More information on the Migratory Bird Treaty Act at https://www.nrdc.org/protect-migratory-bird-treaty-act

###

