Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 26 November 2020 13:59 Hits: 5

Scientists have developed a new gene therapy approach that offers promise for one day treating an eye disease that leads to a progressive loss of vision and affects thousands of people across the globe. The study also has implications for a much wider suite of neurological disorders associated with aging.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/11/201126085921.htm