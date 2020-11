Articles

Demystifying traditional Chinese medicine for conservationists could be the key to better protecting endangered species like pangolins, tigers and rhino, according to researchers. Efforts to shift entrenched values and beliefs about Chinese medicine are not achieving conservation gains in the short term.

