Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 25 November 2020 21:44 Hits: 7

Despite their reputation, rats are surprisingly sociable and regularly help each other out. Researchers have shown that a rat just has to smell another rat that is engaged in helpful behavior to increase their own helpfulness. This is the first study to show that just the smell of a cooperating rat is enough to trigger a helpful response.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/11/201125164455.htm