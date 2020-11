Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 25 November 2020 22:29 Hits: 7

House Democrats are asking the Trump administration to turn over a list of employees who will be slotted into a new category of federal employment that critics fear will be used to retain Trump political appointees. The request, made to 61...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/527631-house-democrats-seek-list-of-trump-appointees-burrowing-in-to-biden