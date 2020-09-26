The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Carriers of two genetic mutations at greater risk for illness and death from COVID-19

Researchers suggest that carriers of the genetic mutations PiZ and PiS are at high risk for severe illness and even death from COVID-19. These mutations lead to deficiency in the alpha1-antitrypsin protein, which protects lung tissues from damage in case of severe infections. Other studies have already associated deficiency in this protein with inflammatory damage to lung function in other diseases.

