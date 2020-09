Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 25 September 2020 15:33 Hits: 4

The anxiety, stress and worry brought on by COVID-19 is not limited to daytime hours. The pandemic is affecting our dreams as well, infusing more anxiety and negative emotions into dreams and spurring dreams about the virus itself, particularly among women, according to new research.

