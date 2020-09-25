U.S. hospital admissions for non-COVID-19 have only partially rebounded from initial decline

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 25 September 2020

While declines in U.S. hospital admissions during the onset of COVID-19 has been well-documented, little is known about how admissions during the rebound varied by age, insurance coverage and socioeconomic groups. The decline in non-COVID-19 admissions was similar across all demographic subgroups but the partial rebound that followed shows that non-COVID-19 admissions for residents from Hispanic neighborhoods was significantly lower than for other groups.

