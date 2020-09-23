Genome duplications as evolutionary adaptation strategy

Articles

Genome duplications play a major role in the development of forms and structures of plant organisms and their changes across long periods of evolution. Biologists made this discovery in their research of the Brassicaceae family. To determine the scope of the different variations over 30 million years, they analyzed all 4,000 species of this plant family and investigated at the genus level their morphological diversity with respect to all their characteristic traits.

