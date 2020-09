Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 25 September 2020 20:14 Hits: 4

The New Jersey legislature passed sweeping legislation Thursday that would ban single-use paper bags at supermarkets, making the state the first to codify such a prohibition. The New Jersey General Assembly passed the legislation by a 48-24-7...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/518285-new-jersey-legislature-sends-paper-bag-ban-to-governor